Bollard Group LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,378,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 257,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 986.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.