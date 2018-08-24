Bollard Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,466 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Management were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEQ. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,831,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,568,000 after acquiring an additional 172,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 13,648.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,339,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 710,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EEQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Enbridge Energy Management stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th.

About Enbridge Energy Management

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

