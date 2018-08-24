Boohoo Group (BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Thursday.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 154 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Boohoo Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Boohoo Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 241.40 ($3.09).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 174.20 ($2.23) on Thursday. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.20).

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Neil James Catto sold 1,553,398 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £3,339,805.70 ($4,269,213.47).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.