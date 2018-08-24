Boston Partners Invests $1.60 Million in The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Stock

Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Michael G. Barrett purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $3.98 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 144.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. equities analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

