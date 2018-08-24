Boston Partners Takes Position in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of LCUT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $148.65 million during the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.