Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bright Scholar Education Holdngs an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEDU. ValuEngine cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

BEDU stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 216,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,220. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.2% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,585,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the first quarter worth $16,690,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 10.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the first quarter worth $6,948,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,581.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 327,161 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students.

