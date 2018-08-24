Brokerages Anticipate Cision Ltd (CISN) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Cision reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cision had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CISN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Cision in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cision in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE CISN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 374,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,749. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the first quarter valued at $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

