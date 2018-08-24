Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,435 shares of company stock valued at $501,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 258,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

