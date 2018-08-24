Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. Meritor posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 88.32% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $757,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,766,000 after purchasing an additional 246,024 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Meritor by 5.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,735,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,408,000 after purchasing an additional 250,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 38.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,119,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 587,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meritor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,030,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Meritor by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,796,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.52. 437,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Meritor has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

