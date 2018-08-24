Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (EGOV) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. NIC posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.36 million. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

EGOV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 4,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. NIC has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

