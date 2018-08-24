Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report sales of $68.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.80 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $65.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $267.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $277.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $301.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

PBFX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,994. The company has a market cap of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 219,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 86.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

