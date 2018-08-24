Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.32 Million

Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $572.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.30 million and the highest is $579.78 million. ResMed posted sales of $523.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $108.25 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $213,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 28,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $2,919,260.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,887.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $4,342,578. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,187,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,687,000 after acquiring an additional 638,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ResMed by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 223,963 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,220,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,776,000 after acquiring an additional 740,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

