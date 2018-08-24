Brokerages Anticipate TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TIM Participacoes.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on TIM Participacoes from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth $81,950,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth $49,467,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth about $24,328,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSU stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

