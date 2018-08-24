Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,862 shares in the company, valued at $494,256.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joann E. Lee sold 22,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $391,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,271 shares of company stock worth $804,449. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 172.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 46.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 33.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.