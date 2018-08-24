Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (GES) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 99.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,744. Guess? has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

