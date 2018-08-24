Brokerages Expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.97 Million

Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report $56.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $66.50 million. Navios Maritime Partners reported sales of $59.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year sales of $222.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.63 million to $243.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $179.43 million to $262.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%.

Several research firms have commented on NMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

NYSE:NMM opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $107,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

