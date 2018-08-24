Brokerages Expect Saul Centers Inc (BFS) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Netter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,850 shares of company stock worth $921,840 in the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 145.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 38.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.04. 20,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,961. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

