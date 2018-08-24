Brokerages Expect Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Superior Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 34,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,796,000.

Shares of SPN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. 1,627,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

