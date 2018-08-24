Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $289.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $297,899.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $4,681,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,478. The company has a market capitalization of $338.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

