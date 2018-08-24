Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (CMA) PT at $100.71

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 47.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

