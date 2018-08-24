Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (PRGS) PT at $41.00

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,552,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 440,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 975,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,756 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

