Brokerages Set Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Target Price at $22.11

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,983,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Range Resources by 1,268.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,003,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,978,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Range Resources by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

