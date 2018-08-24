Brokerages Set Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) PT at $47.33

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $68,601.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $83,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,188. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.