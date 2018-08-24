Brokerages Set ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 36.06%. equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 43,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,879,967.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,788,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $509,639.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

