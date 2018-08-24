Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (SPWR) Target Price at $8.19

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Williams Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. SunPower had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that SunPower will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $204,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

