Brokerages Set Trupanion Inc (TRUP) PT at $45.57

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $156,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,351,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,956,899.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $902,202 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 2,638.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,863 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $142,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Trupanion by 111.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.