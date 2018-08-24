Brokers Set Expectations for TJX Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.58. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

TJX stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,461,000 after buying an additional 715,960 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,189,000 after buying an additional 105,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $559,336,000 after buying an additional 295,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,629,000 after buying an additional 107,710 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

