Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Buys 1,012 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at $201,731,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at $69,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,498,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,742,000 after acquiring an additional 284,212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 173,632 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 10,016.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,034 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOGM shares. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 12,591 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $1,366,878.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $2,170,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,841,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,394. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

