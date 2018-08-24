Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Raises Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 574.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 46.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after buying an additional 440,558 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of -0.22. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

