Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.48

Media stories about Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Renewable Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.3118580483801 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE BEP opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 1.00%. research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

