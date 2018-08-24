BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.65 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$4.93.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

