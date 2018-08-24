Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Buffalo Wild Wings earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 43.9733490484839 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

BWLD opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Buffalo Wild Wings has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $165.70.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

