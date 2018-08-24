Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 122,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $287,365.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,605.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,686 shares of company stock worth $2,463,546 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after buying an additional 585,206 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,393,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,828,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 287,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

