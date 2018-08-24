Bullion (CBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Bullion has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Bullion has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bullion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00020629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00242804 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002102 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00060002 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bullion Profile

Bullion (CBX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,019,225 coins. The official message board for Bullion is steemit.com/@cbx. Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bullion’s official website is bullion.one.

Bullion Coin Trading

Bullion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bullion using one of the exchanges listed above.

