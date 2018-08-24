Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $62.70 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

