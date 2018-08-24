Burlington Stores (BURL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a sell rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.18.

NYSE BURL opened at $168.09 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $84.39 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Crimmins sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,160,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $3,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

