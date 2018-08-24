Burlington Stores (BURL) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. OTR Global began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.35.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $84.39 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,463,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 7,700 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,160,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 53,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

