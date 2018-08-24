BuzzCoin (BUZZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,807.00

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One BuzzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. BuzzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,807.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BuzzCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BuzzCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,909,170,723 coins. BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

