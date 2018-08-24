Bytom (BTM) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Bytom token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinTiger, CoinEgg and EXX. Bytom has a market cap of $169.12 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00866727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010655 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 tokens. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, EXX, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger, RightBTC, Neraex, BitMart, BigONE, OKEx, Bibox, LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

