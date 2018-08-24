Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DCP Midstream worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 31.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 43.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 16.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

NYSE:DCP opened at $42.86 on Friday. DCP Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 247.41 and a beta of 2.35.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 588.68%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.