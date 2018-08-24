Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce sales of $517.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $516.41 million and the highest is $519.30 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $485.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $33,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $4,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,953,978.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,605. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after buying an additional 258,261 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

