Cairn Energy (CNE) Earns speculative buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cairn Energy to a buy rating and set a GBX 288.20 ($3.68) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Investec cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($3.96) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274.41 ($3.51).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 240.80 ($3.08) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.03).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

