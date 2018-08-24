California Resources Corp (CRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $41.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in California Resources by 7,327.0% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in California Resources by 1,469.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $34.20 on Friday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

