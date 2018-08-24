Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.09 Million

Brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) to post $787.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.18 million to $837.00 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $945.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.99 million.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

In related news, CFO David West Griffin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 1st quarter valued at $6,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.