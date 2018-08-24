Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Shares Bought by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,306 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 1.52% of Camping World worth $33,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 target price on Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of CWH opened at $20.80 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

