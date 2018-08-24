Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 146,296 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,296 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,361,000 after buying an additional 342,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,358 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,750,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,143,000 after purchasing an additional 308,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,345 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

