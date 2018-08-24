Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 37,200 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,710 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Red Hat by 393.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Red Hat by 541.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 202,963 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 171,305 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Red Hat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 819,370 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $110,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHT opened at $139.50 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the open-source software company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Red Hat from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

In other news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,518,605.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

