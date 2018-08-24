Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080,967 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,638 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 4.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.82% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $703,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108,580 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

CM opened at $93.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.02 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.