Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.0412 per share by the bank on Monday, October 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 340,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.02 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.