Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $269.40

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$269.40 and last traded at C$268.18, with a volume of 97161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$266.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$260.00 to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “c$254.60” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$229.00 to C$225.00 and set a “c$254.60” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$259.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock a “c$254.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$265.00 to C$283.00 and gave the stock a “c$254.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$263.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported C$3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, insider Jeffrey Ellis sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.74, for a total transaction of C$25,274.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

